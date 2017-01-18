Woman’s body parts found at Bronx trash facility, NYPD says

In addition to a torso and leg, both arms were found, a source said.

More body parts were found at a trash facility in the Bronx where a woman’s leg and torso were discovered, a law enforcement source said Wednesday morning.

The torso and leg of an adult woman had been discovered at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Metropolitan Transfer Station, a privately owned facility on Halleck Street in Hunts Point, cops said.

After searching through more trash, both arms without the hands were found, the law enforcement source said.

The discovered leg was also missing the foot, the source said.

A Metropolitan Transfer Station worker told reporters that the trash comes from commercial businesses across the five boroughs.

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

No arrests have been made.