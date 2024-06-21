Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for a creep who allegedly grabbed a woman’s buttocks in a lower Manhattan subway train station on Monday.

Law enforcement sources said that on June 17, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was standing on the northbound platform of the Broad Street subway station when she was approached by an unidentified man. When he was finally close enough, he grabbed the victim’s buttocks and fled the scene immediately to parts unknown.

Police could not confirm how the crime was reported to police, but the incident occurred within the 1st Precinct and Transit District 2.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crime. Police released surveillance photos and video of the suspect on Thursday.

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Last month, a Brooklyn man was accused of forcibly touching a woman in a Williamsburg apartment building. In that incident, the woman screamed, prompting a neighbor to come outside to see what was going on.

According to the latest crime statistics, incidents of rape were up more than 10% in May 2024 compared to the same month last year, though it continues to be an underreported crime. Transit crime, however, was down more than 10% last month compared to May 2023.