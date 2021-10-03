Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Rising from the ashes, the historic Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village gathered Sunday for its first in-person service since a devastating six-alarm blaze incinerated the beloved house of worship in December of 2020.

Although the renowned East Village spiritual hub still remains in ruins with merely a scorched facade serving as a reminder of what once was, this did not prevent the church’s loyal congregation from converging on the foundation to worship once more.

When the fire tore through the 128-year-old structure almost one year ago, the space hadn’t been used for devotion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — so when congregates emotionally greeted one another Sunday morning, it marked the first group service in nearly two, long years.

Blocking off the roadway between 6th and 7th Streets on Second Avenue, an extensive row of chairs were assembled before a stage that allowed members to pray together under the morning sun with music and dance. Church leader Reverend Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis expressed the hardships she and her flock has undergone, and although she admitted that Middle Collegiate is essentially a congregation without a physical church, still Lewis told onlookers that they themselves were the foundation.

The ceremony’s theme was that of resilience, not just of the worshipers who continue to maintain their faith amidst their great loss, but also of New York as a whole as the Big Apple resurfaces from the ravages of the deadly virus.

Less of a service and more of a party, the well over 100 church members celebrated their resurrection in-person and via a live stream broadcast worldwide with baptisms, singing, and loving embrace. The sounds even brought nearby residents dancing onto their fire escapes.

“Oh my god, it was so amazing, so amazing,” Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis told amNewYork Metro after the ceremony. “Look at these people, look at these people. It feels like the best coming home I have ever had actually, wow that’s amazing, because we did it. We did it.”

Beginning on Oct. 10, Middle Collegiate Church will be sharing space with the Parish of Calvary St. George’s while they continue to work on rebuilding their home. Whether it will be in the same location remains to be seen, yet Lewis expressed that she wishes to remain in the East Village.

“We’re committed to being in the East Village and I think this is our ideal site. It is possible that we need to think about another site as well. So, we’ll see,” Lewis said.

According to Lewis, the church has actually gained members since the fire thanks to their online services, but in order to once again return to a permanent location the church is accepting donations at middlechurch.org/rising.