Xbox to allow multiplayer online games across platforms

Squaring off against your friend in a “Rocket League” match is about to get easier.

Xbox controller. (iStock) Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok

Microsoft announced Monday that it will enable developers to build games that can be played from multiple platforms, including Xbox One consoles, PCs and others. This means players on different consoles will be able to match against each other in those games.

“It’s up to game developers to support this feature, and Xbox Live players will always have the option of choosing to play only with other Xbox Live players,” the company stated on its website.

In the past, console companies prohibited their players from playing online multiplayer games across different platforms due to competition in the industry.

Why they have decided to allow the option for developers now is not specifically clear, however it’s speculated that it might have to do with demand from fans.

“Rocket League,” a futuristic soccer game features cars instead of human players, will be the first game to have the new feature, according to Microsoft.