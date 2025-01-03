Ask the MTA | A train outage in Rockaways, and explaining a Brooklyn station name

A Broad Channel-bound shuttle train passes over Hammels Wye on the first day of restored service to Rockaway in 2013. The MTA now says it must replace the Hammels Wye viaduct to make the line resilient to future storms, necessitating a 17-week shutdown.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: I’m worried about the upcoming planned service outage on the A train for resiliency work. Where can I find more information about alternative bus and shuttle service? — Rosillo C., Far Rockaway

A: We have a robust alternative service plan in place for when the Rockaway Resilience Project gets underway later this month that’s publicly available on the MTA website.

As a reminder, beginning Jan. 17, trains will not be running between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av or Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St. The Rockaway Park Shuttle also won’t be running to/from Broad Channel.

To replace this lost service, we’ll be running free shuttle buses on three routes:

Nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av.

Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av, making all stops: Broad Channel, Beach 90 St, Beach 67 St, Beach 60 St, Beach 44 St, Beach 36 St, and Beach 25 St.

Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St, stopping at Broad Channel, Beach 98 St, and Beach 105 St.

Riders can also take advantage of free​ Rockaway Park Shuttle trains running between Far Rockaway-Mott Av and Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St, as well as regular bus service on the Q52-SBS/Q53-SBS, Q35, QM15, QM16 and QM17 routes, and LIRR service from the Far Rockaway station.

Over the course of the outage, the fare for LIRR’s Far Rockaway ticket has been reduced to $2.75 each way for travel within New York City. Additionally, NYC Ferry operates a route between Beach 108 St and Pier 11/Wall St.

– Demetrius Crichlow, President, New York City Transit

Q: I live in Flatbush near Beverley Road. I’ve noticed that if I take the 2 train, the station is spelled “Beverly,” but the official road itself and the Q stop are spelled “Beverley.” How did that happen and why has it been kept that way? — David H., Flatbush

A: We took our cues from the street itself, which is split in half at Flatbush Avenue. To the west, on the side of the Q station, the name has always been spelled “Beverley,” but to the east, the street used to be called “Beverly.” While it’s since been renamed, our stations remain unchanged, and that discrepancy is part of what makes the transit system so interesting. No matter how far we progress, there’s something in it to remind us of the moment in time it was constructed.

– Concetta Bencivenga, Director, New York Transit Museum