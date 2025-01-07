Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Have dirty license plates on your car? In the congestion pricing era, it might soon be time to clean them up.

The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) proposed on Tuesday a set of new traffic regulations aimed at cracking down on drivers who attempt to evade congestion pricing and other tolls by obscuring their license plates to prevent cameras and scanners from reading them.

It is already illegal for drivers to cover their vehicle’s license plates, but the proposed rules are designed to expand the types of license-plate obstructions subject to enforcement, including dirty plates.

The dot proposal, which comes just two days after congestion pricing’s controversial launch, includes rules to establish license plate visibility requirements more clearly. One such rule says plates must be kept clean, free from dirt, rust, glass or plastic coverings, or materials that could render them unreadable.

“The NYPD, in collaboration with our partner agencies, is dedicated to holding accountable motorists who operate with impunity on New York City streets,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “Ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility among all road users, and our vigilant enforcement of traffic rules advances our mission to make people safe, to make them feel safe, and to improve the overall quality of life in our city.”

Since 2022, the Adams Administration seized over 73,000 ghost cars — vehicles that have altered license plates — and unregistered e-vehicles from city streets.

On Sept. 1, 2024, the state increased penalties for hiding a license plate with a glass or plastic covering, or other material that could distort a recorded or photo image of the plate taken by a traffic camera or electronic toll reader, such one of the 1,400 cameras set up for congestion pricing in Manhattan.

“These changes to the law are meant to make sure that everyone who makes use of public infrastructure is paying their fair share to use them,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV commissioner and Chair of the governor’s traffic safety committee, said at the time of the increase.

Other features of the proposed rules

The proposed rules also mandate:

No vehicle may be parked with a cover that obscures the make, color, vehicle identification number (VIN), license plates, registration stickers or inspection stickers.

Plates must be properly displayed, securely fastened, and positioned between 12 to 48 inches from the ground whenever possible.

“Drivers who obscure their license plate think they are above the law and put everyone at risk,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. “By expanding the definition of what is illegal, we will be able to hold reckless drivers accountable and create safer and more accessible streets for all.”

The DOT will hold a public hearing on the proposed rules will be held online on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. The event will give the public an opportunity to comment and give feedback. More information about the hearing is online at the City Record.