Uber in NYC now lets you schedule your ride in advance

New York City commuters can now schedule their Uber rides in advance.

The San Francisco-based company that once focused on immediate hails is branching out to more traditional black car services.

Commuters can now schedule a ride anywhere between 15 minutes or 30 days in advance in any of the five boroughs, according to a new post on the company’s blog Thursday.

“We’ve also heard from our riders that sometimes they want to arrange a pickup in advance so they can rest assured that an Uber will be available when they need it, even if it’s for a 4 a.m. ride to the airport,” the company said.

New York is part of a global rollout of the feature, which first launched in Seattle this summer. Initially available through UberX, the e-hail app plans to expand scheduled trips to more of its services.

Riders can schedule a trip through the UberX service page. Uber will offer an estimated fare that’s subject to surge pricing depending on the time of departure.