Weekend service changes on 16 subway lines

There will be services changes on 16 train lines, including all numbered trains, this weekend, starting 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

There are seven service advisories for Bronx lines, including suspended No. 1 trains between Manhattan and Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street and express D service between 145th Street in Harlem and Tremont Avenue.

Queens has five weekend service advisories on the No. 7 and Queens Boulevard trains.

Brooklyn has seven advisories, including G train service every 20 minutes between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand avenues stations and suspended J trains between Hewes and Essex streets.

Manhattan has service changes on the A, C and No. 4 trains.

Check MTA’s weekend service guide at mta.info/weekender for full details on advisories and travel alternatives.