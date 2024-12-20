Op-Ed | Short-term rental ban hurts NYC’s Latino small businesses

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The soul and flavor of New York City runs through its small businesses. Our membership at the Dominican American Chamber of Commerce reflects this diversity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit that’s at the core of the Latino community. We’re made up of bodegas, restaurants, beauty salons, barber shops, and all types of small businesses, each adding to the unique fabric of this city. That is why we feel encouraged to see the New York City Council take steps to rein back restrictive short-term rental policies that have led to a decrease in foot traffic and created financial pain for small business owners who benefit from a diverse and vibrant tourism economy.

Our Chamber is deeply rooted in neighborhoods across Upper Manhattan and the outer boroughs, and the concern for the shrinking opportunities and diminishing growth that our small businesses feel lies in the conversations we have every day with our members. We speak from our unwavering commitment for the well being of our communities.

The city’s short-term rental restrictions are directly responsible for throwing many of these small businesses into a tailspin. We’ve seen them deeply affected – grappling with the reduced foot traffic that is especially severe outside of Midtown. What’s more is that this loss doesn’t just impact business revenues; it disrupts the community ties and cultural exchanges that thrive when visitors explore and support our local establishments.

Owning businesses has been the pathway to prosperity for many Dominicans, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, and other Latin Americans. Our shops are more than just businesses – they are livelihoods, supporting families, and sustaining the energy of our streets. It’s clear the drop in tourism outside Midtown is hitting our businesses disproportionately hard. We see it in the closures, the scaled-down hours, and the struggles of shops and restaurants that once thrived on the steady foot traffic short-term rentals brought into neighborhoods like Washington Heights, and Inwood, and across the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Tourism is not just an industry for us – it’s a bridge to connecting families, cultures, and economic opportunity. It has propelled our community into a vibrant destination, especially in areas like Washington Heights and Inwood, where our restaurants and nightlife have gained recognition. I know this impact in my role as the CEO and president of ALTA Travel, a tourism company founded in 1968 that provides training, tech development, and connections to platforms like Airbnb and hospitality suppliers as well as to travel consultant entrepreneurs. Short-term rentals brought a diversity of visitors to our businesses, allowing tourists to explore beyond Downtown and Midtown Manhattan, offering our shops and restaurants much-needed exposure and growth opportunities. But now, a year after Airbnb restrictions began, tourism has dropped, making staying in our neighborhoods nearly impossible.

For visitors from Latin America, especially families, staying in communities that feel like home is a meaningful part of the New York experience. They want more than just a hotel stay; they want to experience the local culture and stay close to loved ones, not a remote hotel room miles away. Without short-term rentals as an option, they can’t stay near relatives and many are either canceling trips or visiting less often, depriving local businesses of income.

Our small businesses are feeling this deeply. For instance, a local supermarket that used to donate regularly to our food giveaways is now feeling stretched, struggling to keep staff, and was unable to support programs like our annual Food Giveaway, Thanksgiving Day of Service. With foot traffic down, revenue has declined, forcing business owners to make tough choices about how much they can give back. When these businesses lose out, so does our community.

We Dominicans and Latinos are proud of the country we’ve made ours, of the homes we have built beyond our borders, and the grit that has driven all of us to shape these city streets with our culture and passion. While there is still a long way to go towards undoing the financial harm that has been caused by short-term rental restrictions, we see this new proposal as a more balanced, inclusive approach that recognizes the needs of small business owners and families who depend on one another. We need policies that support affordable housing and also allow our communities to welcome visitors. It’s past time for the city to reconsider its short-term rental law and allow neighborhoods to thrive alongside the visitors who help bring them to life.

Ms. Khury is Chief Executive Counsel at the Dominican American Chamber of Commerce and the CEO and President of ALTA Travel