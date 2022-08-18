Hochul announces launch of historic $150 million tuition assistance program expansion

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to the Borough of Manhattan City College to hold a press conference announcing the launch of a historic $150 allow expansion of the New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) which will provide 75,000 additional students pursuing a degree part-time.

Expanding TAP to fully part-time students allows them to create pathways to an affordable education for individuals of all ages who are often balancing other responsibilities such as family and work.

“As Governor, I want to do more than just care for this state today – I want to prepare New York for tomorrow,” Governor Hochul said in her press conference Aug 18. “Higher education students not only hold the key for our state, but for their families. A degree changes more than just the life of its holder, it changes the lives of those all around them. Every person who calls New York home should have the opportunity to better themselves and invest in their education. My administration is committed to supporting our students in every way possible and I thank my partners in service for making this a reality.”

The NYC TAP initiative is one of the nation’s largest need-based college financial aid grant programs. Approximately 6 million New Yorkers overall were awarded nearly $30 billion in tuition assistance awards through TAP. During the 2020-2021 academic year, 250,000 New Yorkers were awarded more than $700 million in tuition assistance awards.

As a result of state and federal financial support, more than 190,000 New York residents have been able to attend CUNY or SUNY tuition-free.

As Chair of the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee, I know that the TAP program is foundational to educational and economic opportunity in our state,” said Assemblymember Deborah Glick said. “I’ve consistently fought to strengthen the program so that any New Yorker who wants to attend a higher education program gets the support they need, and I’m thrilled that this expansion will do just that. Part-time students are often non-traditional students and adults who are pursuing educational [opportunities] while balancing work and family responsibilities. I am grateful that they will no longer face the financial hurdle of being unable to access state financial aid. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on this issue, and my colleagues in the legislature for their support of the expansion.”

Many of Governor Hochul’s colleagues voiced their support behind her position.

“Governor Hochul and our state legislators who have prioritized higher education in this year’s budget, especially in expanding TAP, are providing life-changing opportunities for many more New Yorkers striving to attain their degrees,” said SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. StanleyNew York State’s unique Tuition Assistance Program has long been the anchor of financial support for our students seeking the high-quality education offered at our SUNY campuses. Expanding TAP to cover part-time college attendance for thousands of learners whose lives are often already full of family and work responsibilities can be that added incentive ]