51-year-old pedestrian dead after crash on Queens street

A 51-year-old man is dead after being struck by the drivers of two cars in Queens on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the victim was crossing Woodhaven Boulevard mid-block near 91st Avenue, when he tripped onto the center median and fell into the southbound lanes — causing him to be struck by the driver of a 2002 Toyota at around 7 a.m.

After the initial collision, the victim was thrown into the northbound lanes of Woodhaven Boulevard where he was subsequently struck by a 2008 Jeep.

EMS responded to the collision and rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The operators and vehicles remained on scene, and no arrests have yet been made.

The situation is still under investigation by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.