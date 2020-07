Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found dismembered in the Lower East Side.

ABC7 reported that at around 3:30 p.m. on July 14, police responded to a call at 265 East Houston Street, where they found a dismembered body inside the location.

Sources told amNewYork Metro that an electric saw was reportedly found near the body, however the NYPD could not immediately confirm if that’s the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.