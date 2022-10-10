Body recovered from Central Park’s Turtle Pond

A dead body was found floating in Central Park’s famed Turtle Pond on Monday evening, police confirmed.

Police recovered the body of an unfortunate man from the murky depths of Turtle Pond, situated between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn.

It’s as yet unclear how he died and how he got there. Police did not say whether the body contained any markers indicating how he may have perished.

The pond is populated by a large cadre of red-eared sliders and other shelled beasts. Like in many of the city’s parks, the population largely consists of abandoned former pets and their descendants, and the turtles are generally considered an invasive species.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.