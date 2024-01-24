Bronx man charged for alleged rape of 10-year-old girl in Harlem home

Drequan Drayton-Howard, 24, apparently turned himself into police after cops were breathing down his neck. Drayton-Howard of the Bronx stands accused of raping a child after meeting her online, according to police.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An alleged child predator accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Harlem this month found himself in handcuffs Wednesday.

Drequan Drayton-Howard, 24, of the Bronx apparently turned himself into police as detectives were hot on his trail and close to making an arrest themselves, according to law enforcement sources. He stands accused of raping a child after meeting her online, according to police.

Sources familiar with the matter report that Drayton-Howard allegedly met the young girl on Bumble. After striking up a conversation with her through the app, Drayton-Howard reportedly traveled to the girl’s home near 3rd Avenue and East 122nd Street on Jan. 9 at around 9 p.m. when he allegedly raped her.

A source with immediate knowledge of the investigation reported that the young girl’s mother, who was not home at the time of the attack, grew worried about her daughter and went home to investigate. As the concerned parent arrived, authorities said, the suspect fled.

The mother rushed her child to a local hospital for evaluation, where she was placed in stable condition.

On Jan. 24, Drayton-Howard was taken out of the 25th Precinct in cuffs to be transported to Central Booking. During the perp walk, awaiting journalists peppered the suspect with questions, but he refused to answer for his alleged despicable crime.

Drayton-Howard is charged with rape, sex abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.