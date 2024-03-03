Brooklyn bodega stabbing suspects sought for attacking 24-year-old man

The suspects who beat and stabbed a 24-year-old man inside a Brooklyn bodega on Feb. 29, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Five suspects behind a brutal stabbing at a Brooklyn bodega last week remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on March 2 images and video of the assailants connected to the attack which occurred at about 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 29 inside Sunny D’s Discount, at 211 Avenue M in Midwood.

Law enforcement sources said the crew walked into the shop and confronted a 24-year-old man. Part of the altercation can be seen in the video police provided.

The confrontation eventually evolved into a verbal dispute. Police said the argument then turned physical when the five suspects went on the attack, punching and kicking the victim repeatedly about his body.

During the beatdown, authorities noted, one of the perpetrators pulled out a knife and stabbed the man numerous times in the torso, back and shoulder.

Following the attack, cops said, the crew exited the store and were last seen heading on foot northbound along East 4th Street.

The incident was reported to the 66th Precinct. The victim was treated at a local hospital for numerous injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 66th Precinct had seen 28 felony assaults through Feb. 25, according to the most recent CompStat statistics. That’s down from the 30 recorded at the same point in 2023.