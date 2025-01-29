Brooklyn shootings: Man shot dead three hours after teen slain in bloody day for borough

A 21 year old man was fatally shot at 415 Lefferts Ave. in Wingate, Brooklyn on Jan. 28. 2025.

Brooklyn homicide detectives are busy looking for the suspects behind two separate deadly shootings just hours apart on Tuesday.

Cops said a 21-year-old man was gunned down near 415 Lefferts Ave. in Wingate at about 6:02 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Officers from the 71st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim shot multiple times in the back.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital in critical condition — but he further deteriorated and subsequently died a short time later. Police have not yet released the man’s identity, pending family notification.

The bloodshed occurred less than three hours after a 15-year-old boy was shot dead in the lobby of an apartment building at 80 East 93rd St. in Brownsville at about 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The victim — 15-year-old Heath Campbell, who lived at the apartment building — was found with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During an investigation, cops from the 67th Precinct also located a second victim in the Brownsville shooting: a 16-year-old boy shot in the right shoulder. He is currently in stable condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting case.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.