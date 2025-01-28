Cops seek suspect who fatally shot teen, injured another in Brooklyn

Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left one teen dead and another injured.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a teenager and injured another in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding shots filed in front of 80 East 93rd St. Upon their arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy in the lobby of the building with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was rushed by paramedics to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police were later informed that another teen was shot on the third floor of the apartment building. Officers from the 67th Precinct found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Parademics took the teen to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

“This little alley always leaves me a little fearful. There are always youths hanging in the area,” a resident told amNewYork Metro.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.