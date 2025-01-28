Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Cops seek suspect who fatally shot teen, injured another in Brooklyn

By Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
DSC_5371
Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left one teen dead and another injured.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a teenager and injured another in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding shots filed in front of 80 East 93rd St. Upon their arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy in the lobby of the building with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was rushed by paramedics to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police were later informed that another teen was shot on the third floor of the apartment building. Officers from the 67th Precinct found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Parademics took the teen to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

“This little alley always leaves me a little fearful. There are always youths hanging in the area,” a resident told amNewYork Metro.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Related Articles

More from around NYC