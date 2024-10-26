Teen in Brooklyn clings to life after being shot outside apartment building

NYPD Officers respond to a shooting on Lenox Road in Brooklyn on Oct. 25, 2024.

A teenager is fighting for his life Saturday after being shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the head in front of an apartment building at 1145 Lenox Road in East Flatbush at about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed the youngster to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Well into the night Friday, crime scene detectives canvassed the scene looking for evidence connected to the shooting. The motive remains unknown as of Saturday morning, and police have yet to provide a suspect’s description.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 20, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 67th Precinct recorded 22 shootings, down 24.1% from the 29 tallied at the same point last year.