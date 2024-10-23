Brooklyn man shot dead near apartment building in early-morning execution: NYPD

A 25 year old man was pronounced deceased after being shot in the head at Schenectady Avenue and St. Johns Place on Oct. 23, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Wednesday morning that claimed a young man’s life.

Police said the 25-year-old man was gunned down in the area of Schenectady Avenue and St. John’s Place in Crown Heights at about 4:55 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Officers from the 77th Precinct raced to the location after receiving 911 calls and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The shooting occurred near the site of a vigil for another victim of a previous homicide; red and white candles, as well as a red bandana, were clustered at the location.

Crime scene detectives recovered a shell casing from Wednesday’s shooting; a discarded black jacket and a bicycle were also taken in as evidence.

While the motive remains under investigation, one local resident, Esther Clark, believed the shooting was symptomatic of young residents falling into lives of crime.

“You live by the sword, you die by it,” she said. “These young guys don’t want to work.”

The 77th Precinct has seen 10 homicides year-to-date through Oct. 20, according to the most recent CompStat report — four more than the six reported at the same point in 2023. Meanwhile, shootings have also increased this year, with 22 episodes of gun violence, compared to 19 last year at the same time.

No arrests have yet been made in Wednesday’s shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.