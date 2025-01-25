Brooklyn woman stabbed dead in apartment building; person of interest questioned

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a person of interest connected to a deadly stabbing late on Friday night that claimed a woman’s life.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 24 inside an apartment building at 333 East 92nd St. in East Flatbush.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim, a 45-year-old woman, in a hallway with multiple stab wounds to her body.

The exact motive for the stabbing remains unclear, but police sources believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released her identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, police took the person of interest into custody. The exact relationship between that individual and the victim is not yet known, police sources said Saturday morning.

Charges against the person of interest are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

The 67th Precinct had one homicide year-to-date through Jan. 19, according to the most recent CompStat report. Last year, there were 10 murders in the precinct’s confines.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and abuse from a partner, you can call the City’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-621-HOPE.