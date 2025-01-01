Four men in Brooklyn shot and pistol-whipped in violent attack at home: cops

Two men are on the run after shooting and pistol-whipping four victims inside a Brooklyn home on Tuesday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the violence erupted at about 7:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at 10509 East 105th St. in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a report of a double shooting, found a 22-year-old man shot in the head and right foot; and a 62-year-old man who sustained a bullet wound to his abdomen.

While investigating the crime scene, cops also found two other men on the second floor of the residence, ages 20 and 25, both of whom had been pistol-whipped in the face and injured.

EMS rushed the four victims to Brookdale Hospital; all were listed in stable condition.

Throughout the evening, NYPD officers and detectives canvassed the home and the surrounding area for evidence. A discarded jacket was recovered.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. The motive for the assault remains unknown and under investigation, cops said Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.