Brooklyn barber shop shooting leaves man wounded: NYPD

Officers from Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct investigate their first shooting of 2025 on Wednesday night, Jan. 1, that left a man wounded in a barber shop on Stanley Avenue in East New York.

Brooklyn cops are looking for the shooting suspect who seriously wounded a man inside a barber shop on Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. inside of 685 Stanley Ave. in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim, a 39-year-old man, with bullet wounds to his left leg and torso.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Early in the investigation, police did not yet know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

As 2024 drew to a close, the 75th Precinct reported 51 shootings year-to-date through Dec. 29, four fewer than the number reported at the same point in 2023.