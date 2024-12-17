Brooklyn shooting suspect sought for wounding teen in hail of bullets

Brooklyn detectives need the public’s help in finding the suspect who shot a teenager in a hail of bullets on Dec. 8, 2024.

The NYPD released a video late Monday night of the gunman sought for the shooting that occurred in front of an apartment building at 80 Clymer St., near the Wythe Houses public housing complex, in Williamsburg.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 14-year-old boy, stood in front of the location at about 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 8 when the perpetrator approached and opened fire multiple times. Police said the youngster suffered gunshot wounds to his right hip, right arm and left hand.

After the brazen attack, authorities said, the shooter fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 90th Precinct. EMS rushed the teenager to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Through Dec. 15, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 90th Precinct recorded just nine shootings year-to-date, one less than the number tallied at the same point in 2023. Felony assaults were also down 3% for the year.

As shown in the video police released, the suspect in the Dec. 8 shooting appears to have a dark complexion with dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.