Police released additional details Monday night of a deadly shooting and robbery in the Bronx on Sunday.

The NYPD also released images of four suspects wanted in connection with the deadly incident, which occurred at about 5:57 p.m. on Dec. 15 near an apartment building at 2025 Seward Ave. in Castle Hill.

Law enforcement sources said the quartet of culprits approached two individuals outside the building: 26-year-old Tyreek Moore, of Bruckner Avenue in the Bronx, and an unidentified 24-year-old man.

The suspects, police said, then went on the attack, striking the 24-year-old man in the face with the firearm. They then discharged a gun at Moore, striking him in the back.

Following the assault, cops said, the perpetrators forcibly removed a wallet and a cellphone from the 24-year-old man, then fled on foot; they were last seen heading northbound on Olmstead Avenue.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a robbery in progress, found the two wounded men at the location.

EMS rushed Hill to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Cops said the second victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a head laceration. He was listed in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 8, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 43rd Precinct recorded 11 homicides year-to-date — equal to the number tallied at the same point in 2023. Robberies, however, were down 8% for the year.

Updated on Dec. 17 at 8:45 a.m.