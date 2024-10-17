Donald Trump visits Bronx barbershop, but former president doesn’t get a trim, owner says

Trump’s motorcade zoomed into an erected tent outside Knockout Barber on 1189 Castle Hill where secret service agents pulled the tarp back obscuring any and all view.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Donald Trump, the former president, paid a visit Thursday to a Bronx barbershop, but according to the business owner, did not get his infamous coif trimmed.

Workers and patrons inside Castle Hill restaurants and delis rushed to their windows, cell phones pressed against the glass, hoping to glimpse the former president and current Republican presidential nominee. However, there wasn’t much to see.

Trump’s motorcade zoomed into an erected tent outside Knockout Barber on 1189 Castle Hill Ave., where secret service agents pulled the tarp back, obscuring any and all view.

Sources told amNewYork Metro it was part of increased security due to the previous assassination attempts on Trump. A legion of cops swarmed the location and strategically placed snipers on local rooftops to keep a watchful eye to ensure the former president was safe.

After the meeting, business owner Javier Rodriguez told reporters that he was given about two days’ notice that Trump would be stopping by.

“It’s not every day that a president walks into your establishment,” Rodriguez said, also revealing that Trump declined to have a haircut. “It was just barbershop chat.”

Rodriguez stood by his colleagues, one man clutching a signed MAGA hat to his chest on a shirt reading “Make barbers great again.”

Inside, Rodriguez discussed issues in the neighborhood with the president, calling it an “organic conversation.” Still, even after the visit, he did not commit to casting his ballot for Trump.

“We’ll see,” Rodriguez shrugged with a smile. “We’ll see.”

Trump last visited the Bronx in May, holding a rally at Crotona Park before a crowd of several thousand die-hard supporters. Though it has conservative pockets, the Bronx is a heavily Democratic borough.

Though he insists that New York is in play on the electoral college map, recent polls and historical trends say otherwise. No Republican presidential candidate has carried New York since President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Nevertheless, Trump will be back in New York on Oct. 27 for a rally at Madison Square Garden.