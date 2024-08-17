Woman shot at Brooklyn nightclub left critically wounded: cops

A police officer at the Lotus Lounge, a Brooklyn nightclub where a woman was shot and critically wounded on Aug. 17, 2024.

A woman in Brooklyn is fighting for her life after being shot at a nightclub on Saturday morning, police said.

The gunfire erupted at the Lotus Lounge, located at 4902 Farragut Road in East Flatbush, at about 7:12 a.m. on Aug. 17, law enforcement sources reported.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found the victim, a 34-year-old woman, shot in the right abdomen.

EMS rushed her to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition, police sources said.

Early on in the investigation, police have yet to establish a possible motive for the shooting, or a suspect’s description. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police were seen entering and exiting the Lotus Lounge throughout the morning.

The 67th Precinct had reported 19 shootings year-to-date through Aug. 11, down from the 26 tallied at the same time in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.