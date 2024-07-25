Gunman in Queens shot man dead during robbery in one of city’s safest neighborhoods

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Queens are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery in a quiet neighborhood early on Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to law enforcement sources, the shocking murder unfolded just after 1 a.m. on July 25 outside a home near 208th Street and 32nd Avenue in Bayside, within the 111th Precinct‘s confines.

The 111th Precinct, one of the safest in the city, had not registered a homicide or a shooting year-to-date through July 21, according to the most recent CompStat report; there had been two murders and one shooting at the same point in 2023. Robberies are also down 15.8% for the year, and overall crime is down 14.4%.

Cops say the unidentified shooter approached a 43-year-old man and his son’s 21-year-old friend with the suspected intention of robbing the pair. During the robbery, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the 43-year-old man in the head.

The perpetrator then stole the 21-year-old’s cellphone and fled in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Responding EMS units pronounced the 43-year-old man dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The 21-year-old man, meanwhile, was not physically injured during the incident.

Law enforcement sources say the stolen phone, apparently discarded by the suspect, was later recovered on the northbound service road of the Clearview Expressway at 26th Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.