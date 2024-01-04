Police identify 23-year-old wanted for 2 attempted Manhattan rapes

The suspect in the pair of attempted rapes.

Police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a pair of attempted rapes in Manhattan last weekend.

An NYPD spokesperson identified Christopher Marrero as the suspect in the two incidents, which both occurred near Union Square on New Year’s Eve.

According to the investigation, the perp grabbed a 21-year-old woman near the intersection of 16th Street and 5th Avenue and tried to pull her into a secluded area at around 10 a.m. After a brief scuffle, the victim got away from the criminal’s grasp, causing the suspect to run off on foot along 5th Avenue.

Just two hours later, the same individual forcibly entered an occupied restroom near 14th Street and 5th Avenue, where he attempted to remove a 24-year-old woman’s clothing. The victim managed to escape the restroom, and the perp fled the scene.

Neither victim required medical attention, and police were unable to locate the suspect following a canvas of the area.

Days later, police announced that they were searching for Marrero, who is considered a suspect in both incidents.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

