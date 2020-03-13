Cops investigating death of man found in the Hudson River in Manhattan

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the Hudson River in Manhattan.

According to police, at 10:40 a.m. on March 13, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man in the water in the vicinity of 12th Avenue and West 30th Street. Upon their arrival, NYPD Harbor personnel pulled the man out of the water.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.