Cops investigating shooting that left one man injured in Queens

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning in Queens.

Police say that just before 3 a.m. on June 17, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of 105th Street and Waltham Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder at the location.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.