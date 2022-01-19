Cops seek suspect who shoved senior man to the ground on Yorkville street

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for a suspect who attacked a senior man in Yorkville on Christmas Day.

According to police, at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, an 81-year-old man was in the vicinity of East 86th Street and Henderson Place when an unknown man approached him and pushed him to the ground in an unprovoked attack. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his hip, hand and shoulder but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect during and following the incident:

The suspect is described as an adult man with a medium complexion who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.