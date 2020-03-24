Couple injured after flames rip through Brooklyn high-rise apartment

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after their seventh floor Brooklyn apartment went up in flames Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The two injured people, identified as a couple in their 50s, were taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries at Coney Island Hospital.

The fire broke out at 5:52 a.m. on March 24 inside a seventh-floor apartment of the Harborview Complex at 2920 West 21st Street in Coney Island, a 12-story low-income subsidized apartment building.

At this time, fire officials believe the blaze began in a bedroom and spread to adjoining rooms.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy smoke billowing from the seventh floor windows. Nearly 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the incident along with cops from the 60th Precinct, who helped secure the building and lead residents to safety.

Firefighters found the injured couple in a stairwell of the building; they led them to safety as other smoke-eaters worked to extinguish the flames. Paramedics met the couple on the 6th floor where they were treated and transferred to an ambulance.

The fire was brought under control by 6:41 a.m., but by then, the apartment had suffered heavy fire damage.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the inferno.

EMS technicians were mostly clad in masks as a precaution to prevent coronavirus contamination.