East Harlem rape suspect who invaded woman’s home before heinous attack still at large

Police said that Taylor Quamae is wanted for allegedly raping a woman in her apartment on March 10, 2024.

Police have identified the suspect who invaded an East Harlem apartment and raped a woman over the weekend, and remains on the lam.

Law enforcement sources said Taylor Quamae, 32, is wanted in connection with the brazen sexual assault that occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on March 10 inside a home on East 115th Street, within the confines of the 23rd Precinct.

According to authorities, Quamae allegedly forced his way inside the apartment and confronted the victim, a 34-year-old woman. It is unclear whether the victim knew him.

Police said Quamae allegedly forced her to engage in sexual intercourse, police said. After raping the woman, cops said, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 23rd Precinct. The victim received treatment at Cornell Medical Center, law enforcement sources said.

Police described Quamae as having a medium build and a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with black head and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.