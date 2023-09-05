Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, owes thousands of dollars in stolen wages from employees at his Manhattan architecture firm, according to a new lawsuit filed by the state Department of Labor.

Heuermann and his firm, RH Consultants & Associates, owe employees $20,908.10 in unpaid wages dating back several years, according to a lawsuit filed against the alleged murderer in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. He’s also on the hook for $9,767.48 in interest payments, $20,908.10 in liquidated damages, and $33,362.16 in civil penalties.

Heuermann was first ordered to pay back wages in January 2021, more than two years before he was arrested and charged with murdering three women found at Gilgo Beach on Long Island’s south shore in 2010. He paid back $16,385 before getting arrested, but still owes a balance of $68,560.84, according to the Labor Department.

The Labor Department and Heuermann’s attorney Danielle Coysh did not return requests for comment.

Heuermann has pled not guilty to murdering three women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello — and is the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Officials are also taking an interest in him in several cold cases around the nation. He is being held without bail at the Suffolk County Jail.

The alleged killer’s firm, founded in 1994, provided consulting services for architecture and interior design projects, with clients like Foot Locker, Target, and Cipriani. He was also known around town as an “expediter” with a special flair for navigating the layers of red tape emblematic to property development in New York and ensuring projects complied with the city’s building code.