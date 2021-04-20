Gunman on lam after Long Island supermarket shooting that left one dead

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Residents in Nassau County are being advised to remain indoors Tuesday as police seek a gunman who shot three people in a supermarket, leaving one man dead.

The shooting happened just before noon at the Stop and Shop supermarket on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead.

Police say that a man shot the three victims in an upstairs managers’ office. The person who died is a store employee.

Two other shooting victims are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Pat Ryder, commissioner of Nassau County Police Department. “We don’t know the reason for the shooting.”

Ryder said the suspect, a 31-year-old black man named Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, fled the scene westbound on Hempstead Turnpike with a handgun. He added that the suspect worked at the Stop & Shop at one time. There were about 200 shoppers in the store at the time of the shooting, Ryder said.

The suspect is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and was wearing all black, including a black baseball cap. They urge anyone with information to call 911.

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information. #NassauCountyPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/qBcVNSjuF5 — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

As officers search for the gunman, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran took to Twitter to urge residents to remain inside.

“There has been an active shooter incident at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. Police are canvassing the area & schools nearby have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings,” Curran tweeted. “@NassauCountyPD is asking all area residents to remain indoors. Suspect is not yet apprehended.”

Due to the shooting, several school districts in the area are now on lockdown: West Hempstead, Malverne, Mineola, Valley Stream North, Hicksville, Lynbrook, Sewanhaka, Sacred Heart Academy, Chaminade High School, Long Beach, Garden City, New Hyde Park, and Adelphi University.

Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, expressed heartbreak over the shooting, and said the store will remain closed until further notice.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation,” Reid said. “At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation.”

Local 338 of the RWDSU/UFCW, the union which represents workers at the Stop & Shop location, said it is monitoring the situation, and that union representatives are at the location offering assistance to workers.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.