Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Politics

Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

By Posted on
U.S. Capitol
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police searched the area where he was arrested as well as his belongings “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC