Multi-car Brooklyn crash with MTA bus leaves ten people injured

Ten people were sent to the hospital after the driver of an SUV struck a livery cab and then slammed into another car and an MTA bus on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn, police said.

The driver of the Lexus SUV was the most seriously injured in the crash and is reported in critical condition at Kings County Hospital.

The driver of the second auto was also injured as were eight people, including the driver of the B-46 Utica Avenue bus. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 when the driver of the Lexus SUV allegedly his a livery cab at East 49th Street and Clarendon Road in Flatbush. The SUV kept going and then struck a car and the B-46 bus at Clarendon Road and Utica Avenue, both vehicles traveling north on Utica.

Police officials could not at this time confirm the exact number of injuries, but preliminary reports say 10 total injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is still not immediately known and no charges have been filed against the SUV driver at this time. Police are investigating whether that driver was fleeing the other crash.

This is a developing story.