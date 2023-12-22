Police searching for trio of robbers who looted Bronx business

The suspects stole over $36,000 worth of merchandise from the business at 1588 University Ave. in the Bronx.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are searching for the three robbers who looted a Bronx business on Dec. 19 — making off with over $36,000 worth of merchandise.

According to the investigation, the trio of perps entered the establishment at 1588 University Ave. at around 3:10 a.m. and forced a 19-year-old employee into the store’s stockroom.

After detaining the worker, the suspects ransacked the business — grabbing jewelry, cash and other merchandise, along with a credit card and a cellphone.

The suspects, who donned face masks during the robbery, then fled the location on foot westbound on University Avenue before police arrived.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no arrests have yet been made, according to the NYPD.

The three suspects are described as having medium skin complexions, and standing between 5’6″ and 6’0” tall.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.