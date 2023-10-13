Police cuff suspect in fatal Harlem shooting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police cuffed a suspected gunman who allegedly fatally shot a 29-year-old in Manhattan last August.

According to the NYPD, 33-year-old Hector West brandished a firearm outside of a liquor store in Harlem, and shot Jacob Franco in the chest on Aug. 11 at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 301 W. 128 St., where they found the bloodied victim lying on the ground. EMS rushed Franco to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Over two months passed after the shooting with no arrests in the case, until NYPD officers on Thursday slapped cuffs on West, a resident of the Bronx, and charged him with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

So far this year, there have been eight murders in the 32nd Police Precinct, where West allegedly shot Franco, according to the most recent NYPD data.

There have been 304 killings in the five boroughs between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1 of this year, which marks a notable drop compared with the 341 murders over the same timeframe in 2022.