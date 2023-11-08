Police seek suspect who allegedly stabbed straphanger on Manhattan train

The suspect (pictured) fled the scene at the 42nd Street–Port Authority station after allegedly stabbing the victim multiple times.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the man who repeatedly stabbed a 28-year-old straphanger aboard a Manhattan subway on Nov. 2.

According to the NYPD, the victim was riding a northbound E train at around 6:40 p.m. when he got into a shouting match with the suspect.

The dispute quickly escalated, and the knife-wielding suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso, abdomen and thigh, cops said.

The suspect fled the train at the 42nd Street–Port Authority station and took off on foot before police arrived. The suspect, meanwhile, took himself to Hudson Regional Hospital, where he recovered from his wounds, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities did not release a suspected motive for the stabbing.

Police described the suspect as a man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, with a medium skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, a white t-shirt, tan sweatpants, white sneakers and a brown winter hat, while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.