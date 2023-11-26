Suspect sought for slashing Queens straphanger in subway station stairwell

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for the man they say slashed a Queens straphanger over the weekend after a dispute in the stairway of a subway station.

According to authorities, at around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, a 36-year-old man was engaged in a dispute with an unknown man in the street stairwell of the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue JFK station. The unknown individual then allegedly slashed the 36-year-old man in the leg.

The assailant, described by police as a 6′ tall man with a dark complexion, muscular build and a beard, was last seen wearing a black hat, dark colored jacket, black pants and black shoes as he fled into the subway station.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.