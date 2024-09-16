The shirtless man (inset) sought for attempting to rape a woman at the corner of West 11th Street and 5th Avenue in Greenwich Village on Sept. 15, 2024.

The shirtless deviant who tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan street corner early on Sunday morning remains at large, police reported.

On Monday, the NYPD released video footage of the predator behind the Sept. 15 sexual assault, which occurred at about 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 15 near the corner of 5th Avenue and West 11th Street in Greenwich Village.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the victim, a 29-year-old woman, and shoved her to the ground. He then attempted to rape her.

But the victim fought back, police said, prompting the pervert to abandon the attack and flee the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 6th Precinct. Police said EMS brought the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Detectives with the Manhattan Special Victims Squad are now investigating the case and looking for the perpetrator, whom police described as a shirtless man with a dark complexion who wore black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year-to-date through Sept. 8, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 6th Precinct tallied three reported rapes, down from seven recorded at the same point last year. Other sex crimes in the command, however, are up 11.1%, with 50 incidents this year compared to 45 last year.

The NYPD maintains that rape is the most underreported crime in the city. Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault is urged to contact the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273).