Manhattan

Midtown Manhattan bigot spews out anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks and spits in woman’s face: NYPD

1606-23 Agg Harassment MTN Pct 05-31-23 Photo 1
Police are looking for this man who allegedly spat in a woman’s face after making anti-LGBTQIA+ statements (NYPD)

The police are looking for a bigot who allegedly spewed out anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks and spat in the face of a woman in Midtown Manhattan last month.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force released footage of the suspect Friday who allegedly got into a dispute with the 27-year-old victim on 5th Avenue, near East 50th Street, at around 5:55 p.m. on May 31.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, then made a series of anti LGBTQIA+ statements before spitting in the woman’s face, according to police. The woman was not injured.

The man then fled northbound on 6th Avenue on a pedicab bicycle.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a navy-blue polo shirt, dark colored jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

