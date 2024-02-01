Suspects violently rob pair of teenage girls in Manhattan: NYPD

The suspects who robbed two teenage girls in Manhattan on Jan. 18.

Police are looking for the group of suspects who violently robbed two teenage girls on the Lower East Side on Jan. 18.

The victims, aged 14 and 15, were walking near 70 Pitt St. at around 9 p.m, when four females approached them and began repeatedly punching them in the face and head, according to police.

One of the teen victims then dropped her cell phone, and the suspects picked it up, before fleeing the scene in a blue sedan.

Both victims suffered bruising to their faces, and refused medical attention, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.