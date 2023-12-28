Quantcast
Police & Fire

Thief loots $7,000 from man’s car at Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn

The suspect (right) stole around $7,000 worth of goods from a man’s car in Brooklyn on Dec. 26.
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Police are searching for the suspect who stole $7,000 worth of property from a man during a robbery in Brooklyn on Dec. 26. 

According to the investigation, the suspect approached the 34-year-old victim inside a parking garage at Atlantic Terminal Mall, before pushing him to the ground. 

Once the victim was out of the way, the suspect grabbed various electronics from his vehicle, and fled the scene in a white sedan. 

Paramedics arrived at the location shortly after and treated the victim for lacerations to his knee and shoulder. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.  

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

