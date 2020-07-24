Two truck collide in Brooklyn, causing large produce hauling truck to flip on its side

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two trucks collided at a busy Brooklyn commercial intersection on Friday afternoon, causing one of the large haulers to flip onto its side, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles received minor injuries and were taken to Woodhull Hospital by EMS.

The crash occurred at about 12:10 p.m. on July 24 when a cement mixer belonging to Alpine Concrete of Ridgewood traveling north on Vandervoort Avenue, slammed into a large box truck owned by Reyes Produce of the Bronx that was apparently making a turn onto Maspeth Avenue in Williamsburg. The produce truck, with only empty skids on board, lost control and fell onto its driver side, blocking the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Police and firefighters raced to the scene and were able to remove both drivers from the crashed vehicles. Firefighters pulled out hoses as oil and transmission fluid dumped onto the roadway from both vehicles. A heavy-duty tow truck was required to lift the vehicle and remove it from the roadway so that traffic from that busy commercial area could flow freely.

No charges were filed against either driver, police say, pending further investigation.