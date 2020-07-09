Woman dies of injuries after jumping in front of Manhattan train

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A mentally disturbed woman apparently jumped in front of a northbound C train just pulling into the West 34th Street station on Ninth Avenue this afternoon, police said.

The woman, unidentified at this time, was killed on impact.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. when according to witnesses, a heavyset woman began running down the train station, at which point, she tore off all her clothes while screaming on the platform. As the C train was pulling into the station, the woman jumped in front of the train, killing her.

Emergency crews worked for nearly an hour to remove her body from under the train, delaying all north-bound A Express and C Local trains that were parallel to each other.

“I saw her taking her clothes off and she wasn’t at all right,” said a construction worker who was doing work in the station. “Then she just jumped in front of the train. Unbelievable.”

Service was restored after 1:30 p.m.

Police from the NYPD Transit Bureau were investigating.