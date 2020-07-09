Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
NewsPolice & Fire

Woman dies of injuries after jumping in front of Manhattan train

Todd Maisel
10 seconds ago
Police remove the body of a woman from under the C train this afternoon, after she apparently jumped in front of it. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

A mentally disturbed woman apparently jumped in front of a northbound C train just pulling into the West 34th Street station on Ninth Avenue this afternoon, police said.

The woman, unidentified at this time, was killed on impact.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. when according to witnesses, a heavyset woman began running down the train station, at which point, she tore off all her clothes while screaming on the platform. As the C train was pulling into the station, the woman jumped in front of the train, killing her.

Emergency crews worked for nearly an hour to remove her body from under the train, delaying all north-bound A Express and C Local trains that were parallel to each other. 

“I saw her taking her clothes off and she wasn’t at all right,” said a construction worker who was doing work in the station. “Then she just jumped in front of the train. Unbelievable.”

Service was restored after 1:30 p.m.

Police from the NYPD Transit Bureau were investigating.

The C train was held in the station while rescue crews removed body of woman who apparently committed suicide. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Police work to remove body. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.