Woman’s body found bleeding inside duffel bag dumped near Queens’ Forest Park

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead woman whose body was found in a blood-filled duffel bag inside of Queens’ Forest Park on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said a passerby made the gruesome find near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive, off the Jackie Robinson Parkway, at about 8:11 a.m. on April 16 and called 911 for assistance.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the call and found the woman’s remains. As of Saturday afternoon, police sources did not provide information regarding the nature of the trauma the victim had sustained.

The remains were brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the death can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.