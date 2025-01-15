2025 ELECTION | Lander takes the lead in mayoral money race as Adams gets back in fundraising game

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

City Comptroller Brad Lander’s campaign says it has now eclipsed Mayor Eric Adams’ team in the money race for this year’s Democratic mayoral primary, ahead of Wednesday’s filing deadline.

Lander’s campaign says it has raised over $5.4 million, including public matching funds that it has received or expects to receive in the future. He has thus far brought in $1,185,451 in raw contributions, his campaign said, which grows to $4,163,209 with $2,977,758 in matching funds that the city Campaign Finance Board (CFB) awarded him on Wednesday.

“This incredible response shows that New Yorkers are hungry for honest, effective leadership,” Lander said in a statement. “I’m proud to have earned the most grassroots support and to have qualified for the largest matching funds payment, which will ensure that we have the resources to speak directly to voters in the coming months about our plans to deliver a safer, more affordable, better-run city for all New Yorkers.”

The CFB awarded Lander the first round of matching funds on Wednesday after it initially rejected his claim in December, due to not filing the proper paperwork in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, Adams’ 2025 re-election bid is back in the fundraising game after the CFB denied it the first round of public matching funds last month. His campaign compliance attorney, Vito Pitta, revealed ahead of Wednesday’s filing deadline that he raked in over $250,000 in the latest fundraising quarter. That brings the mayor’s total haul to nearly $4.4 million.

“The campaign raised more than a quarter million dollars in just a few weeks following a December in which Mayor Adams was busy winning major victories for New Yorkers on housing and public safety, putting us close to $4.5 million raised in total, far more than any other campaign,” Pitta said in a statement. “We expect that number to grow significantly in the near future, and are well-positioned to have the maximum amount to spend.”

The mayor was expected to grow his war chest by another $4 million with public dollars in December, but the CFB denied the first tranche of matching funds. The panel cited Adams’ federal corruption indictment, which includes allegations of cheating the city’s matching funds program by applying for public dollars with illegal straw donations, as the central reason.

Competitors catching up

While Lander is the only candidate to outpace Adams so far in fundraising, some of the mayor’s other competitors have also caught up to him.

According to his campaign, former city Comptroller Scott Stringer has raised over $4.1 million in total. Stringer raised $197,971 between October and January — $101,502 of which his campaign says can be grown into $1,009,987 with matching funds.

“Our campaign has continued to bring in the resources we need to run a winning race and share my vision for New York’s future,” Stinger said in a statement. “New Yorkers know our city is at a crossroads. They’re ready for a reformer and leader who can get government working for everyone instead of the mayor’s cronies and deliver real solutions to the major challenges the city faces.”

Overall, Stringer’s campaign has had 3,779 donors who gave an average of $133.

Another candidate, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) has now qualified for matching funds, according to his campaign.

Myrie has raised a total of $647,449 since launching his campaign last May, roughly $183,000 of which he brought in this past quarter, his campaign says. With public matching funds, he can use some $301,981 of that amount to bring his fundraising haul to $3,063,297.

“New Yorkers from across all five boroughs are coming together to support Zellnor because they are ready for fresh, new leadership in City Hall,” Myrie’s campaign spokesperson Monica Klein said in a statement.

“Zellnor is serious about making our city livable and affordable — which is why he’s the only candidate who has released a plan to tackle the housing shortage head-on,” she added, referring to Myrie’s plan to construct 1 million new homes in the city over the next 10 years.

In total, Myrie’s campaign has been buoyed by 3,300 donors who gave an average $127 contribution.

Democratic Social Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) was another contender who showed very strong fundraising in the most recent quarter.

Mamdani’s campaign says he raised $642,339 from 6,502 donors since launching in late October, meaning he now qualifies for matching funds. The campaign can use at least $300,000 of those funds to grow its war chest to $3 million.

The Assembly member is campaigning on three core policy proposals: freezing the rent for stabilized tenants, making MTA buses fast and free to ride, and implementing no-cost universal child care.

“We knew there was a hunger for a different kind of politics but this is beyond even our highest expectations,” Mamdani said. “Our thousands of donors have launched us and our vision for a more affordable city into the top tier of this race.”

The campaigns of two other major competitors in the race, state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) and former Bronx Assembly Member Michael Blake had not yet released their fundraising numbers by publication time.