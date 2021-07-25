Illinois’ Kinzinger is second Republican named to House panel investigating Capitol attack

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger, Pelosi said in a statement, “brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy.”

In response, Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” Pelosi’s invitation to join the committee.

“This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach,” Kinzinger said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again.”

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

It was unclear whether she would name additional Republicans. Earlier in the day, Pelosi was interviewed on ABC’s “This Week” and said that other Republicans also had expressed interest in working on the panel.

Kinzinger, 43, is an Air Force veteran and an outspoken critic of Trump. He was one of seven House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

He now joins fellow Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney on the panel as it prepares to hold its first hearing on the deadly attack on Tuesday.

House Republican leaders opposed the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission and subsequently also opposed the bipartisan House select committee.

Pelosi has already appointed Democratic members of the committee, along with Cheney. She rejected two of the five Republican members chosen by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, saying their participation could threaten the integrity of the panel’s work.

In reaction, McCarthy said his remaining three appointees would be withdrawn unless Pelosi installed all of his choices.

Kinzinger and Cheney, who was ousted from a House leadership position after she criticized Trump, were not on his list.

Four people died on Jan. 6 when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s November election win over Trump, who has continued to make false claims of widespread election fraud.

One person was shot dead by police, and three others died of natural causes. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day, and two police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later took their own lives. More than 100 police officers were injured.

One of the Republican lawmakers rejected by Pelosi, Representative Jim Banks, said on “Fox News Sunday” that the House speaker rejected him and fellow Republican Jim Jordan because she “does not want to hear the other side” of events in the Jan. 6 attack.